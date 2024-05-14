WATCH: Good Samaritan Takes Care of Business Against Thug Who Tries to Rob Innocent Woman in San Francisco

In a nation marred by negligent individuals in the government and the general populace, there are occasional moments that help restore one’s faith in humanity. The People’s Republic of San Francisco, of all places, provided one such moment a few days ago.

As NBC Bay Area News reported, a group of Good Samaritans inside a cafe refused to sit idly by when a cowardly thug tried to steal a woman’s laptop. The outlet notes that the attempted theft happened at Sana’a Cafe near the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

An employee of the cafe told NBC Bay Area that the would-be thief strolled into the back of the cafe and promptly snatched the woman’s Apple MacBook before racing out of the front door, thinking he was home free.

But unlike so many citizens, customers inside the cafe sprang into action. Video footage captured from the incident shows one man, who KRON 4 News identified as Henry Flynn, rush out of the cafe and make a brilliant tackle in taking the thief to the ground.

Other customers then join in to assist Flynn. They proceed to grab the perp’s arms and legs to hold him down until the police arrive.

San Francisco police arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Zachary Morris-Dadzie of Suisun City. The footage concludes with Flynn explaining to officers afterward what occurred.

Flynn told KRON 4 News that he learned from the police that the man had grabbed the laptop from a woman sitting inside. The computer was later returned to the woman thanks to Flynn and the other brave customers who helped.

Flynn also revealed that his phone’s screen broke while he was taking care of the thug, but the victim and her husband offered to pay him for the repair. Flynn did not say whether he took them up on the offer.

Despite his courageous actions, Flynn does not see himself as a hero. “Most people want to do the right thing,” he explained. It just takes one person to really get ahead of it, and everyone else will follow,”

Flynn, a fourth-generation San Franciscan, also told KRON 4 News that he is raising money to run for mayor this November.

“I see myself representing the silenced majority of the city – the working class, the bread and butter of the city, said Flynn. “I think what we need right now is the same thing that happened at that cafe where everyone came together.

“We need that citywide,” he continued. “We need everyone coming together who’s invested in the heart and soul of the city.”

KRON 4 reports Morris-Dadzie escaped the attack unharmed. He was booked into jail and charged with grand theft and second-degree burglary.