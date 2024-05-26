WATCH: Feeble Biden Shuffles Out of Jos A. Bank Store in Delaware

Joe Biden returned to Delaware Saturday afternoon to resume his weekend vacation after delivering an uninspiring commencement address to West Point cadets.

Biden spent Saturday afternoon shopping at a Jos A. Bank store in Delaware. He is so out of touch with the common American struggling to make ends meet because of Bidenflation.

81-year-old Biden shuffled out of the store and retreated to his house for the evening.

Meanwhile, President Trump braved a rowdy crowd at the Libertarian Convention.

Trump walked into the Libertarian Convention and confidently reached common ground with them.

President Trump also told the crowd that he is committed to putting Libertarians in his cabinet.

“That is why I am committing to you tonight that I will put a Libertarian in my cabinet and also Libertarians in senior posts,” Trump continued.

