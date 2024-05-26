“USA! USA! USA!” President Trump Receives Rock Star Welcome at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (VIDEO)

Joe Biden could never do this!

President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR fans waved to Trump as his plane flew over the speedway.

WATCH: The NASCAR crowd erupts as Trump flies over the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/OtGT1C4ffA — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 26, 2024

View from Trump Force One:

View from Trump Force One flying over Charlotte Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/QOviiuc0QF — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024

Trump waved to the crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

“You’re our man, Trump!” NASCAR fans shouted.

“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.

“USA! USA! USA!”

Chants of “USA!” as President @realDonaldTrump goes into the Pit Road viewing box pic.twitter.com/UPWLPl66eO — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, feeble Joe Biden has been hiding out all weekend in Delaware.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Ft. McNair en route to the White House Sunday evening at 6:45 PM ET.