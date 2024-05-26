“USA! USA! USA!” President Trump Receives Rock Star Welcome at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (VIDEO)

Joe Biden could never do this!
President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR fans waved to Trump as his plane flew over the speedway.
WATCH: The NASCAR crowd erupts as Trump flies over the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/OtGT1C4ffA
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 26, 2024
View from Trump Force One:
View from Trump Force One flying over Charlotte Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/QOviiuc0QF
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024
Trump waved to the crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway!
WATCH:
President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Charlotte Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/aoHAewRPyv
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024
“You’re our man, Trump!” NASCAR fans shouted.
WATCH:
“You’re our man, Trump!” pic.twitter.com/Hc41tPUyeM
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024
“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.
WATCH:
President @realDonaldTrump walking down Pit Lane pic.twitter.com/ur3eSxWDu9
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024
“USA! USA! USA!”
WATCH:
Chants of “USA!” as President @realDonaldTrump goes into the Pit Road viewing box pic.twitter.com/UPWLPl66eO
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 26, 2024
Meanwhile, feeble Joe Biden has been hiding out all weekend in Delaware.
Biden is scheduled to arrive at Ft. McNair en route to the White House Sunday evening at 6:45 PM ET.