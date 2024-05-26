“USA! USA! USA!” President Trump Receives Rock Star Welcome at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden could never do this!

President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The crowd erupted as Trump Force One flew over Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR fans waved to Trump as his plane flew over the speedway.

View from Trump Force One:

Trump waved to the crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway!

WATCH:

“You’re our man, Trump!” NASCAR fans shouted.

WATCH:

“I love you!” fans shouted as Trump walked down Pit Lane.

WATCH:

“USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, feeble Joe Biden has been hiding out all weekend in Delaware.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Ft. McNair en route to the White House Sunday evening at 6:45 PM ET.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

