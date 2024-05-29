WATCH: Biden Shuffles Out of White House Headed to Philadelphia, Throws Hands Up at Reporters in Confusion – Biden Hasn’t Taken Questions From Press in MONTHS

Joe Biden, refusing to take any questions from the media, shuffled out of the White House looking confused and saying ‘What?’ with his hands as he departed for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden has not spoken to the press in months.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe “You Aint Black” Biden will make a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announce a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, the Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

Racist Joe Biden's stop in Philly to appeal to black voters comes as a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month shows Biden losing support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters and losing by 3% in Pennsylvania.

This afternoon, as he left the White House to campaign in Philadelphia, Biden shuffled out of the White House dazed and confused.

Via OANN White House correspondent Monica Paige on X:

"It’s been months since we heard from the President directly answering questions from the press," said Monica on X:

HAPPENING NOW: Biden leaves for a campaign event in Philadelphia, without taking any questions from reporters. It’s been months since we heard from the President directly answering questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/x9HeHq6X3d — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) May 29, 2024

"We haven't heard from him in months. It's rare that he ever stops to talk to the press on the South Lawn, and he rarely takes questions even when he does give press conferences," Monica told The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month on Biden's refusal to speak to the press ahead of the 2024 election and amid growing concerns over his cognitive abilities. Biden still has not held a single news conference in 2024.

Even far-left outlets like the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN, and other leftwing mainstream media outlets are unable to get Biden to sit down with them, according to a statement from The New York Times blasting Biden for “systematically avoiding” them.

More below from OANN's Monica Paige: