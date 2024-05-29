WATCH: Biden Shuffles Out of White House Headed to Philadelphia, Throws Hands Up at Reporters in Confusion – Biden Hasn’t Taken Questions From Press in MONTHS

Joe Biden, refusing to take any questions from the media, shuffled out of the White House looking confused and saying ‘What?’ with his hands as he departed for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Biden has not spoken to the press in months.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe “You Aint Black” Biden will make a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announce a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, the Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”
“You Ain’t Black” Biden Camp Accuses Trump of ‘Anti-Black Agenda’ Ahead of Desperate Stop in Philly Today – CBS Philadelphia: Majority of Pennsylvania Voters Say They Would Be Financially Better Off With Trump (VIDEO)
It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”
Racist Joe Biden's stop in Philly to appeal to black voters comes as a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month shows Biden losing support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters and losing by 3% in Pennsylvania.
This afternoon, as he left the White House to campaign in Philadelphia, Biden shuffled out of the White House dazed and confused.
"It’s been months since we heard from the President directly answering questions from the press," said Monica on X:
"We haven't heard from him in months. It's rare that he ever stops to talk to the press on the South Lawn, and he rarely takes questions even when he does give press conferences," Monica told The Gateway Pundit.
The Gateway Pundit reported last month on Biden's refusal to speak to the press ahead of the 2024 election and amid growing concerns over his cognitive abilities. Biden still has not held a single news conference in 2024.
Even far-left outlets like the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN, and other leftwing mainstream media outlets are unable to get Biden to sit down with them, according to a statement from The New York Times blasting Biden for “systematically avoiding” them.
Paige: The Biden administration’s silent war on a free and fair press appears to be coming to light. It seems other outlets and reporters are finally getting a taste of what it's like to be ignored, silenced, and neglected just for trying to do their jobs. Here at One America News, we are no stranger to this type of treatment. One America News not only doesn't get a seat in the briefing room but doesn't get called on to ask questions. And emails and letters, oftentimes, go on answered or passed on and likely discarded. But now this kind of treatment is reportedly becoming contagious, bleeding into an unlikely outlet, The New York Times. In a statement this week, the New York Times expressed its growing frustration regarding President Biden's refusal to sit down for an interview with the outlet and that the President has taken far fewer questions from the press than any one of his predecessors. "It should be troubling that President Biden has so actively and effectively avoided questions from independent journalists during his term.” The statement continues, “The President occupies the most important office in our nation, and the press plays a vital role in providing insights into his thinking and worldview, allowing the public to assess his record and hold him to account.”
This very statement summarizes exactly what the true role of a free press is: to allow the public to make informed decisions, hold leaders accountable, and hear a diversity of opinions, all free of government influence. According to the American Presidency Project, Biden, on average, holds 11 news conferences per year. By comparison, President Trump held 22, Obama held more than 20, George W. Bush held more than 25, and Bill Clinton held 24. To date, in 2024, Biden has held zero news conferences. For an administration that originally prided itself on being the most transparent for the American people, the truth for many media outlets, like ourselves, is that we have never been left with more questions than answers and left in the dark about our country.