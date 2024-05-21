Victor Reacts: Liars Lie! Bad Day in Court for Liberals (VIDEO)

When this is your star witness, you cannot claim that the case is about law and order. What is happening to Donald Trump in New York is the most egregious and clear cut example of political persecution we have ever seen and it becomes more undeniable by the day.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported,

What a train wreck. Michael Cohen, the lead witness in the ongoing Trump lawfare case in New York City, admitted Monday in court that he stole from Donald Trump, at least $30,000 and lied to CEO Allen Weisselberg.

Not only did Cohen admit to stealing from Donald Trump but he also admitted to having a financial interest in the result of the case, and admitted he would lie if it affected his personal life!

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Unbelievable! Here is the exchange between Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche and Michael Cohen courtesy of TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia who is inside of the NYC courtroom live reporting: Blanche: Did you mean it when you said revenge is a dish best served cold? Cohen: Yes, sir. Blanche: You were willing to lie under oath if it affects your personal life, correct? Cohen: I don’t understand your question. Blanche: You testified under oath months ago that you were willing to lie if it affects your personal life, correct? Cohen: Yes, sir. Blanche: So I’m asking the same question to you now: would you still be willing to lie if it affects your personal life? Bragg prosecutor: Objection! Merchan: Objection sustained. Blanche: Would you be willing to lie if it affects you personally? Cohen: Yes, sir. Michael Cohen admitted he has a financial interest in the outcome of Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump.

This sick witch-hunt against President Trump is more transparent than glass. Americans should be outraged over the weaponization of our system of justice. Election interference plain and simple.