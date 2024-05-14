Victor Reacts: He Wants to Ban “High-Ammo Stocks?” Democrat Senator Humiliates Himself (VIDEO)

This is what happens when United States senators try to speak on topics they know absolutely nothing about.

Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland made an absolute fool of himself on X where he tweeted out his support for banning “high-ammo stocks”, whatever that is. Senator Cardin claims that we “owe it” to young people to strip them of their rights? Young people deserve senators that understand the Bill of Rights and at least make a basic attempt to understand the topics that they speak on. Instead we have Senator Ben Cardin.

It’s time to pass mandatory background checks, bans on assault weapons and high-ammo stocks. We owe it to young people everywhere. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) May 12, 2024

X users wasted no time pointing out the senator’s humiliating lack of knowledge surrounding the Bill of Rights and guns at large.

I know you did not just say “high-ammo stocks” This is why nobody trusts you people to write laws. — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) May 13, 2024

Wait, we owe it to young people to violate their rights? — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) May 13, 2024