Victor Reacts: Hate Speech Laws are Criminalizing the Truth (VIDEO)

The United States is supposed to be unique in that we are the only country in the world that has true freedom of speech. Radical liberals have made it their mission however to impose hate speech laws that would criminalize unpopular opinions, and even the truth.

This has already been done around the world.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A 27-year-old German politician has been convicted of incitement to hatred for discussing rape statistics in Germany. Marie-Thérèse Kaiser, a local leader in the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, was fined and given a criminal record for asking questions about the disproportionate number of migrants from Afghanistan convicted of sexual assault. The European Conservative reports: “The Verden regional court in Lower Saxony has upheld a verdict against Rotenburg AfD leader Marie-Thérèse Kaiser for incitement to hatred. The 27-year-old was also found guilty in the appeal hearing on Monday of inciting hatred against Afghan local workers. For this, the politician now has to pay 100 day fines (a type of fine related to daily income of the convicted) plus a fine of €60, a total of €6,000. In Germany, you are considered to have a criminal record if you are sentenced to pay more than 90 day fines. The charge was based on a post that Kaiser had spread on her social media accounts in August 2021. In it, she wrote: “Afghanistan refugees; Hamburg SPD mayor for ‘unbureaucratic’ acceptance; Welcoming culture for gang rape?” Among other things, the politician linked to an article showing that Afghans in Germany are particularly heavily involved in gang rape.”

Our first amendment freedom of speech is under siege and has been whittled away to the point that it arguably no longer exists. If hate speech laws are passed here it will be the final nail in the coffin and the death of free speech around the world.