Victor Reacts: Felony Charges For Defacing LGBTQ Pride Mural (VIDEO)

If you burn the American flag, that is called free speech but if you drive on a gay pride mural, that is a felony.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

A manhunt is underway for a driver accused of deliberately defacing a Pride mural, marking the second act of vandalism against the same artwork within a week.

The St. Petersburg Police Department reports that the latest incident involved a blue two-door vehicle performing donuts over the mural at the 2500 Central Avenue roundabout. This act of vandalism, occurring early on May 22nd, follows a similar incident on May 17th involving a truck.

If found, the individual responsible will face a felony charge of criminal mischief.

Democrat Mayor Ken Welch took to social media to condemn the vandalism.

“In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg. We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression. Our differences make St. Pete the vibrant and diverse community we cherish,” the mayor said.