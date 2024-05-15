Victim of a Peeping Tom Took Matters Into Her Own Hands and Puts Suspect in a 20-Minute Headlock (VIDEO)

Michelle Chandler, a Lakewood mother of five, courageously confronted and subdued a Peeping Tom who invaded her privacy at a Nordstrom fitting room in Lakewood last Saturday.

Chandler was trying on clothes in the store’s dressing room area, which is used by both men and women when she noticed something amiss—a hand and a cell phone stealthily positioned underneath the partition. The device appeared to be recording her as she changed.

 “As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, looked over and I saw men’s shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me,” Chandler told FOX31.

Chandler decided to take immediate action rather than waiting for mall security or police, who might arrive too late to catch the perpetrator. She managed to pin the suspect to the ground.

Chandler, alongside store associates who rushed to assist, held the young man down.

At one point, she uses her knee to keep him restrained while a belt is looped around him to prevent any further movement.

“You need to be held accountable,” Chandler said.

The Lakewood Police Department has confirmed their response to the incident. “Sadly this is legit,” said a police spokesperson.

The video of Chandler’s brave confrontation has gone viral.

In the video, Chandler can be heard saying, “This is why men don’t belong in women’s fitting rooms.”

One man responded, “I couldn’t agree more.”

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
