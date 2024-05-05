“USA! USA! USA!” – AMAZING! President Trump Arrives at Formula One Miami Grand Prix to Thunderous Applause – Law Enforcement Line Up on Road to Wave at Trump (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday traveled to Miami ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix 2024.

WATCH:

Law enforcement lined the street to greet President Trump as he arrived at Miami International Autodrome.

Officers waved and applauded as Trump’s motorcade passed by.

WATCH:

“Hello everybody,” Trump said as he waved to attendees at the third Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

“Welcome, Mr. President! Thank you! Well done, Mr. President! Make America Great Again!” attendees shouted as Trump walked by.

WATCH:

President Trump arrived to thunderous applause on Sunday.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA! as Trump waved to the crowd outside the McLaren Garage on Pit Lane.

WATCH:

Additional footage of Trump firing up the crowd:

