“USA! USA! USA!” – AMAZING! President Trump Arrives at Formula One Miami Grand Prix to Thunderous Applause – Law Enforcement Line Up on Road to Wave at Trump (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday traveled to Miami ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix 2024.

President @realDonaldTrump en route to Formula 1 Miami pic.twitter.com/gE1l4Sz56u — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 5, 2024

Law enforcement lined the street to greet President Trump as he arrived at Miami International Autodrome.

Officers waved and applauded as Trump’s motorcade passed by.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Miami International Autodrome to warm welcome from Florida Law Enforcement!! pic.twitter.com/KfNch9qQGw — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 5, 2024

“Hello everybody,” Trump said as he waved to attendees at the third Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

“Welcome, Mr. President! Thank you! Well done, Mr. President! Make America Great Again!” attendees shouted as Trump walked by.

Nos separaron en un pasillo sin saber que pasaba y aparece Donald jajaja. pic.twitter.com/CNauV7dMyg — Momo (@momorelojero) May 5, 2024

President Trump arrived to thunderous applause on Sunday.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA! as Trump waved to the crowd outside the McLaren Garage on Pit Lane.

Crowd chants “USA!” as President @realDonaldTrump arrives outside the McLaren Garage on Pit Lane pic.twitter.com/JzioZeUNPJ — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 5, 2024

