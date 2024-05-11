UPDATE: NYPD Arrest Man Who Wraps Belt Around Woman’s Neck, Drags Her Unconscious Body, Then Rapes Her Between Two Parked Cars

39-year-old Kashaan Parks (Credit: NYPD)

A week-long manhunt came to a close on Saturday as NYPD officers arrested Kashaan Parks, the man suspected of a heinous assault and rape in The Bronx.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kashaan Parks, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of assaulting a 45-year-old woman early on May 1st.

The NYPD confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital, noting that Parks was apprehended following an intense search sparked by the circulation of the disturbing video footage.

NYPD charged Parks with rape, strangulation, assault, sexual abuse, public lewdness, and harassment, according to NBC News.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny announced late Friday that detectives were seeking Kashaan Parks in connection with the heinous crime.

Parks, who has a record of five prior arrests, is accused of using a belt to choke the victim until she was unconscious and then dragging her between two parked cars, where he raped her.

The NYPD was not immediately aware of the incident as the victim had not reported the assault. It was only after she was detained for petty larceny that the horrifying ordeal came to light. Upon being questioned by police, the victim was able to provide a crucial piece of identification – the attacker had distinctive gaps in his teeth.

The police believe the vicious assault may have originated from a dispute over an alleged arrangement between Parks and the victim, where money was to be exchanged for a sexual favor. When the agreement reportedly fell through, Parks is believed to have become enraged, leading to the violent attack.

After releasing photos of Parks and requesting public assistance, the NYPD was able to take the suspect into custody. The incriminating surveillance video shows a man, now alleged to be Parks, looping a belt around the woman’s neck and choking her until she collapsed, after which he dragged her unresponsive body to a secluded spot between parked cars.

WATCH:

