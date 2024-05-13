NEW: Board of Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill Votes to Abolish DEI Funding – Trustee Cites American Flag Incident on Campus in Explaining His Vote (Video)

Feel good story of the day.

UNC-Chapel Hill abolished Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) funding on Monday.

The Board of Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill voted to divert $2.3 million away from DEI and funnel it to “public safety.”

“The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has voted to divert $2.3 million away from diversity, equity and inclusion programs and into “public safety.”” North Carolina Public Radio reported.

“The unanimous vote occurred at a special Board of Trustees meeting Monday morning. It is unclear if the diversion of funds would lead to layoffs.” WUNC reported.

One board member, Marty Kotis, said it was the the US flag incident during the anti-American protests in explaining his vote.

Marty Kotis: “We talk about peaceful protest, but when you destroy property or you take down the U.S. flag and you have to put gates around it… North Carolinians are watching all this, and they are not happy. And I think it’s imperative that we have the proper resources for our law enforcement to protect the campus — and that means our property and that means our flag as well.”

“I think that DEI in a lot of people’s minds is divisiveness, exclusion and indoctrination. We need more unity and togetherness, more dialogue, more diversity of thought,” Marty Kotis, the vice chair of the board’s budget and finance committee said.

Earlier this year, the University of Florida fired all of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) staff in response to a new state law that bars colleges from using state or federal funds for the Marxist program.

“To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors,” the memo read.