UNBELIEVABLE: Reality Show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Features Woman With Chopped Off Boobs Carrying Bloody Breasts on Runway and Promotes Double Mastectomies for Teen/Young Adult Viewers (VIDEO)

Trending on social media is a video featuring delusional drag star Gottmik, a biological female named Kade Gottlib, walking down the runway on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars carrying a bag of bloody breasts.

Attached behind the drag star are robotic hands holding scalpels and reenacting her double mastectomy. On her chest are open wounds drawn on by a makeup artist to reflect the surgery.

WATCH:

Detransitioned anti-transgender activist and commentator Oli London wrote in an X post,

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star promotes double mastectomies for girls in front of an audience of millions of teens. Drag artist Gottmik, who previously released a book guiding young people to transition, made the shocking display on Season 9 of the TV show.

Gottmilk further discussed the look and how top surgery “absolutely changed my life”:

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality competition television series that distorts its audience on sexuality and gender by promoting twisted ideology in the minds of young adults. The ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiered on May 17, 2024, and Gottmik made the horrific display in front of millions of children and young adults who watch the show.

And, of course, the leftist hacks like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are big fans of the show. Both made an appearance on the show, and Nancy has appeared twice.

During her second appearance, Pelosi told the contestants she was proud of them and thanked them “for the joy and beauty they bring to the world.”

"Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about,” she added. “I say that all the time to my friends in drag.”

“I pledge allegiance to the drag,” Alexandria Occasio-Cortez said in a promo for the show.

Gottmilk took to Instagram after the show to thank RuPaul and say, "his look represents the pain and suffering I went through" to chop her breasts off.

It does look painful!

Gottmilk: I don’t even know what to say about this look besides THANK YOU. This look is beyond just me. It is a piece of art and fashion that represents something that I never thought I’d be vulnerable enough to talk about let alone wear on the runway of @rupaulsdragrace This look represents the pain and suffering I went through while all at the some time experiencing complete trans queer liberation in a way that I hope everyone seeing this will feel one day. I found my peace within the fashion drag artistry space and I hope everyone finds theirs in one way or another. ️‍⚧️