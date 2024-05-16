UC Irvine Professor of Global Studies Is Arrested and Demasked at Pro-Palestinian Rally – Then Goes on Unhinged, Incomprehensible Rant of Screaming and Insanity (VIDEO)

Can you imagine this lunatic in your child’s classroom?

A Pro-Palestinian protester and Professor of Global Studies at UC Irvine was demasked arrested at campus protests on Wednesday. Then she went on an incomprehensible screaming rant.

The downfall of America… Can you imagine sending your child to a University that employs this as a professor – and you have to PAY for it? Tiffany Willoughby-Herard is an Associate Professor in the Global and International Studies Department at the University of California,… pic.twitter.com/ZAxLPYrqQh — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 16, 2024

The professor also attacked the UC Irvine Chancellor.

We transcribed her crazed rant.

These young people are going to be the ones that have to pay the price for these horrible decisions. These police officers out here today, that’s thousands of students scholarships. Thousands of students could have been able to go to school and have books and have housing. But instead, our Chancellor, who is a very cruel man, decided to send thousands of dollars worth paid for by the tax payers into the trash. Are you concerned about this jeopardizing your job? For real. What job do I have if the students don’t have a future.

The LA Daily News reported on the professor’s arrest but did not name her.

A global studies professor, who did not give her name as she was detained by police, blasted UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman and blamed him for the cost associated with the large law enforcement presence Wednesday, saying the money could’ve gone to help students. When asked if she feared for her job, the professor said, “What job do I have if the students don’t have a future?”

The Professor of Global Studies was not named in any of the LA media reports.

However, Amy Mek was able to identify the unhinged lunatic.

Her name is Tiffany Willoughby-Herard.

The UCI School of Social Sciences has Tiffany’s profile listed – She is a professor of Global and International Studies with an emphasis in African studies.