U.N. Reduces Estimated Number of Women, Children Killed in Gaza by Half, Blames Error on ‘Fog of War’

The United Nations has seemingly revised the estimated number of women and children it believes have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s war on Hamas, blaming the “fog of war” for the mistake.

In a graphic featured within OCHA’s recent daily briefing on May 6th, it was claimed that approximately 9,500 women had lost their lives in the ongoing conflict. The organization also cited data sourced from the Hamas-administered Ministry of Health in Gaza asserting that since hostilities began last October, roughly 14,500 children had been killed.

Yet just two days later, the U.N. agency appeared to revise these figures significantly downward in its subsequent report. The updated data indicated that approximately 4,959 women and 7,797 children had lost their lives.

The UN has just HALVED its estimate of women and children killed in Gaza. And this still counts 16 & 17 year old terrorists as children. It is time @BBCNews @skynews @cnn @nytimes and all the other brainless media apologise for spreading empty Hamas propaganda for 7 months. — David Collier (@mishtal) May 12, 2024

The conflict erupted following a brutal attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, and the taking of approximately 240 individuals as hostages.

A reporter from the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) asked the U.N. about the revision, with the spokesperson blaming the “fog of war” for the errors.

“The revisions are taken … you know, of course, in the fog of war, it’s difficult to come up with numbers,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said at a press conference last Friday.

“We get numbers from different sources on the ground, and then we try to cross check them. As we cross check them, we update the numbers, and we’ll continue to do that as that progresses.”

UN revises Gaza death toll, almost 50% less women and children killed than previously reported. Hamas’ death toll figures have been disputed by Israel, yet they have been quoted by media, humanitarian organizations and world leaders, including Biden. pic.twitter.com/bk8j0XwXXJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 13, 2024

The revision takes place as global tensions and backlash over Israel’s war against Hamas threaten to boil over, with many nations accusing them of committing genocide against the Palestinians, a charge that Israel and its allies have fervently denied.

Over the weekend, neighboring Egypt confirmed that it would formally support South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stating that Israel has acted “in flagrant violation of the provisions of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Fourth Convention of 1949 for the protection of civilian persons in time of war”.