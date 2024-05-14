TYRANNY: Bank of America Terminates Account of Conservative Independent Journalist Without Explanation

Independent journalist Christina Urso, known professionally as Radix Verum, has reported that Bank of America abruptly terminated her bank account. Urso, who has been critical in her reporting on various issues including the FBI’s involvement in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping case, took to social media platform X to voice her concerns and frustrations.

According to Urso’s posts on X, the termination came without warning or clear explanation from the bank’s risk department. She claims that despite her long-standing relationship with Bank of America, access to her funds was denied and she was informed that a check for the account balance would be mailed to her without specifying when.

“So Bank of America has decided to ‘terminate’ their business relationship with me. Their ‘risk department’ made this determination for literally no reason. I have been with them for years. This is clearly because of my documentary and my critical reporting.

“They won’t tell me why. They won’t allow me access to my bank account or to the funds. They are telling me I will get a ‘check in the mail’ but they won’t say when I can expect it. I am traveling at the end of this month for my documentary. Now I have no funds.

“They wouldn’t say when the check will come. I have a documentary film shoot in less than two weeks and I have crew members I need to pay, etc.”

Urso recounted a recent interaction at a local branch where she attempted to resolve this issue. During this visit, she engaged in what seemed to be routine conversation with a bank employee about her profession, which she now suspects may have led to the risk department’s decision to close her account.

“Here is a video of the bank employee – who was very kind btw and just doing her job – informing us about the decision by the “risk department” to terminate the account for no reason,” she wrote.

In a video statement, Urso provided further details and context about her situation, expressing her frustration and suspicion that the account termination is linked to her critical reporting and her upcoming documentary on the FBI’s misconduct in Governor Whitmer “Fednapping” case.

It can be recalled that the FBI used at least 12 informants in the Michigan Whitmer kidnapping case. There are 6 defendants and 12 FBI informants.

Urso described the situation as “disturbing,” citing past instances where Bank of America provided customer information to federal authorities around the January 6th events. She drew parallels between these actions and her current predicament.

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported that Bank of America searched through customers’ data and transaction records and provided these data to the FBI following the Capitol riot.

The country’s second-largest bank gave data and information to the feds at the request of the US government, without the knowledge or consent of the customers.

Bank of America scanned through customer records to flag the following:

Were they in DC between January 5 and January 6

Purchased a hotel stay or AirBnB in DC, Virginia, or Maryland after January 6

Airline-related purchases since January 6

Any purchase of weapons between January 7 and their upcoming suspected stay in the DC area around Inauguration Day

In her video, Urso called on her followers and supporters to help spread the word and raise awareness about her situation. She also encouraged contributions to her documentary fund to help offset the financial difficulties caused by the account termination.

Bank of America has “debanked” conservative election fraud attorney Dr. John Eastman.

The Daily Caller reports that Eastman, who was recently disbarred by a left-wing judge in California over his efforts to expose massive fraud that marred the 2020 presidential election, had bank accounts with Bank of America and USAA closed without warning.

Eastman confirmed that he had already moved most of his money from Bank of America to USAA over concerns that the former was involved in leftist advocacy. Both of these accounts are federally insured and received massive taxpayer bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet despite their links to the federal government, Eastman revealed that both of his accounts were closed within the space of two months.

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit, debanking has become one of the left’s favorite methods of going after their opponents. In 2021, this very publication was unceremoniously banned from PayPal, despite never violating its terms of service.

Over in the U.K., Brexit leader Nigel Farage also found that he was being denied accounts by major banks. After campaigning on the issue, he received an apology from Natwest (of which the British government is a major shareholder) and eventually forced the resignation resignation of its CEO Dame Alison Rose.

When individuals or organizations lose access to bank accounts, many of them lose large amounts of revenue and must find alternative methods of banking within a short space of time.