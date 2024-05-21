TUESDAY TRUMP TRIAL: Joe Piscopo, Pam Bondi, Sen. Eric Schmitt, US Lawmakers, and Don Jr. Join President Trump at NY Show Trial Today – Andrew Giuliani Is Reporting Live from Courtroom

President Trump enters court in the Democrats’ latest lawfare case in New York City. Democrats hope to keep Trump off the campaign trial and send him to prison over a yet undefined crime. They are counting on leftist jurors to put politics before reason.

President Donald Trump is back in court today for the ongoing Alvin Bragg- Juan Merchan – Joe Biden show trial of the former president and leading candidate in the 2024 election.

Robert Costello will complete his testimony on Tuesday. Costello is expected to be the last witness before the defense rests its case.

The prosecution has yet to define the alleged criminal act that President Trump committed.

Today President Trump is joined by several members of Congress, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), actor-comedian Joe Piscopo, former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Donald Trump, Jr.

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son, is live-tweeting form the courthouse today.

Merchan continues to show disrespect for Trump calling him Mr. Trump each morning.

The far left DA’s office is desperate to clean up the disaster from yesterday.

Trump attorney Emil Bove is now questioning Attorney Costello.

Emil Bove is going to work.

