TUESDAY TRUMP TRIAL: Joe Piscopo, Pam Bondi, Sen. Eric Schmitt, US Lawmakers, and Don Jr. Join President Trump at NY Show Trial Today – Andrew Giuliani Is Reporting Live from Courtroom

President Donald Trump is back in court today for the ongoing Alvin Bragg- Juan Merchan – Joe Biden show trial of the former president and leading candidate in the 2024 election.

Robert Costello will complete his testimony on Tuesday. Costello is expected to be the last witness before the defense rests its case.

The prosecution has yet to define the alleged criminal act that President Trump committed.

Today President Trump is joined by several members of Congress, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), actor-comedian Joe Piscopo, former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Donald Trump, Jr.

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son, is live-tweeting form the courthouse today.

Andrew Giuliani is covering the case today from inside the courtroom. You can follow him on Twitter-X.

Merchan continues to show disrespect for Trump calling him Mr. Trump each morning.

Merchan, the “Judge” has entered the courtroom stage right. Emil Bove introduces President Trump and as always, Merchan says, “Good Morning Mr. Trump.” The last time I called President Donald J. Trump by the name Mr. Trump was on November 7, 2016. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 21, 2024

The far left DA’s office is desperate to clean up the disaster from yesterday.

Soros funded DA’s office asking about another email, subject line: GIULIANI where Costello writes to Cohen about a backchannel to President Trump. ADA asks if the email speaks for itself? Costello says, “No, there are surrounding circumstances to this email which I would be… — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 21, 2024

Trump attorney Emil Bove is now questioning Attorney Costello.

Trump Defense Attorney Emil Bove now questioning Bob Costello. Bove starts with an email and then a waiver signed by Michael Cohen. It says at no point did I sign a retainer or retain Costello. Cohen did not sign it and its established that it would have been a false statement… — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 21, 2024

Emil Bove is going to work.