Trump’s Lawyers Move for a Mistrial Over Stormy Daniels’ Testimony – Crooked Judge Merchan Strikes it Down

Stormy Daniels on Tuesday took the stand in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump.

“Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden’s attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has “credibility” to testify about an alleged affair, even though she’s repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying such an affair.” TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia said from inside of the court on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden’s attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has “credibility” to testify about an alleged affair, even though she’s repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying… pic.twitter.com/yPd1k1JBXK — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 7, 2024

Trump’s attorneys moved to strike much of Stormy Daniels’ testimony before she took the witness stand, but Judge Merchan still allowed the unnecessary salacious details in his courtroom.

Once prosecutors began asking Stormy Daniels detailed questions about her sexual encounter with Trump, the judge acted shocked and admonished Trump’s lawyers for not objecting to her testimony!

Per TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia who is reporting live from inside of the courtroom: Prosecutors are asking how tall she is relative to Trump and whether there was a power dynamic between them. Now asking about their alleged sexual affair, the position they were in, whether they were intoxicated, “uncomfortable,” and “how they closed it off.”

BREAKING: In a flagrant violation of NY’s rules of evidence and judicial ethics guidelines, the judge is allowing Stormy Daniels to “run wild” with her highly prejudicial testimony, running roughshod over the objections of Trump’s attorneys, and allowing Daniels to vividly… — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 7, 2024

Trump’s attorneys moved for a mistrial over Stormy Daniels’ testimony, but the crooked judge rejected it.

“What’s the jury to do with that? It’s still extraordinarily prejudicial to insert safety — safety concerns into a trial about business records. There’s no way to unring the bell in our view,” Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche argued.

“As a threshold matter, Mr. Blanche, I agree that there were things that would have been better left unsaid. I think the witness was a little difficult to control,” Judge Merchan said, according to ABC News.

Merchan added, “I don’t believe we’re at the point where a mistrial is warranted. I’m also surprised that there were not more objections.”

Unbelievable gaslighting!