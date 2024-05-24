BEST BRONX VIDEO EVER! “Trump Veinte Veinticuatro!” – MORE INCREDIBLE REACTION VIDEO FROM HISTORIC TRUMP BRONX RALLY! Rally-Goers LOVE TRUMP! – VIDEO

There was magic in the air last evening when President Trump descended on the South Bronx for a historic rally.

EPIC Bronx reactions to President Trump’s rally in the South Bronx! “TRUMP VIENTE VIENTICUATRO!” The atmosphere in the Bronx was surreal yesterday as #MAGA hat wearing Bronx residents attended a rally by the first Republican President to visit there since Ronald Reagan! Word on… pic.twitter.com/ssra3wU4lD — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) May 24, 2024

This reporter broke this story for Newsmax back in November, highlighting Trump’s surprising support in the bluest of New York City’s boroughs.

It was incredible to witness the streets of the Bronx light up and the palpable excitement during the day leading up to a rally where tens of thousands waited on line to get in.

BREAKING: Billboard charting rapper Sheff G arrived to Donald Trump’s New York Rally. This is culture pic.twitter.com/ktswLzxbj7 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 23, 2024

Red Maga hats dotted the streets as a colorful rainbow of people gathered around Crotona Park in the South Bronx. Vendors on street corners sold Trump flags, tee shirts and hats to passerby. It was absolutely surreal.

Missing were the counterprotestors of 2020. Only a few anti-trumpers showed up and were generally disregarded by the open-minded crowd- many seemingly touched that a republican president would take the time to come to their hometown.

“I am so happy that he showed up to the Bronx and showed us love,” said a Bronx rally-goer. “Now we are going to show love to him in November, for sure.”

Many waited on line for over seven hours and did not get in. As to be expected, the fake news did not report on this. *We at the Gateway Pundit will post video of the crowd that did not get in shortly.

Sadly, the police were unable to process more than half the crowd- many of them high school and college age students curious to see what the “Trump hype” was about.

“I’m here to see what all the hype is about,” said a young mother with her daughter that did not get in the rally due to holdups at entranceway.

“I’m open minded to what Trump has to say,” said another teenaged boy with a group of friends.

In the end God wins, even in the Bronx.

