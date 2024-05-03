Trump Takes the Gloves Off, Files Unsealed Motion to Dismiss Jack Smith’s Classified Docs Case For “Vindictive and Selective Prosecution” – AND SLAMS HILLARY CLINTON!

President Trump filed an unsealed motion to dismiss Jack Smith’s classified documents case for vindictive and selective prosecution.

The motion was originally filed under seal in February. Judge Cannon authorized Trump to file an unsealed version of the motion to dismiss Jack Smith’s case.

Trump’s legal team in February filed several motions to dismiss Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Judge Cannon previously denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the classified docs case on ‘unconstitutional vagueness’ of the Espionage Act, however, a third motion based on selective prosecution is still pending.

In his unsealed motion to dismiss, Trump highlighted how others such as James Comey, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Bill and Hillary Clinton all illegally possessed classified documents yet they were never prosecuted.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Joe Biden stored boxes of classified documents in his garage, Penn Biden Center and Chinatown…all locations remained accessible to people without security clearances. Biden was never charged for stealing SCIF-designated documents and storing them in dilapidated boxes in his garage.

President Trump’s lawyers argued that former President Bill Clinton stored classified tapes in his sock drawer yet he was never prosecuted.

Mike Pence disclosed to NARA that “a small number of documents bearing classified markings” were stored at his home in Indiana, yet he was never prosecuted.

Trump also slammed Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton and her colleagues deleted 31,830 emails and destroyed data on numerous electronic devices, including after a congressional preservation order,” Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche wrote referring to Hillary’s criminal email deletion and use of BleachBit to destroy emails under subpoena. Hillary also took a hammer to her BlackBerrys.

“None of these individuals faced a charge under the Espionage Act or was prosecuted for obstruction,” Blanche wrote in the 178-page motion to dismiss for vindictive and selective prosecution.

NEW: Per Judge Cannon's authorization, Trump just filed unsealed version of motion to dismiss on selective/vindictive prosecution. Notes others caught with similar documents were never prosecuted incl Biden, Pence, both Clintons and Jim Comey. pic.twitter.com/IBFO2bEz9E — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 2, 2024

Cannon did hammer the double standard and selective prosecution of the Espionage Act.

“Arbitrary enforcement..is featuring in this case,” Cannon said.

Stay tuned for Judge Cannon’s decision on Trump’s pending motion to dismiss!