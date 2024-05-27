Trump Roasts Libertarians at Their Own Convention After They Start Booing Him: ‘Enjoy Your 3% Every Four Years!’ (VIDEO)

Trump roasted the dissenting members of the Libertarian Party during their convention after they booed him.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech that courted the Libertarian audience.

Addressing a crowd of Libertarian attendees, Trump took a firm stance on his administration’s record compared to that of Joe Biden.

“Unlike Joe Biden, I don’t throw people in jail for disagreeing with me. I don’t do that!” Trump said, positioning himself as a protector of free speech and personal liberties.

In an attempt to bridge gaps within the broader conservative movement, Trump extended an olive branch to the Libertarian community.

He pledged significant inclusion of Libertarians in his potential future administration, stating, “I am committing to you tonight that I will put a Libertarian in my cabinet and also Libertarians in senior posts.”

The highlight of the evening came when Trump promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, who has become something of a cause célèbre among Libertarians and advocates for privacy and reduced government interference.

“He’s already served 11 years; we’re gonna get him home,” Trump announced; the crowd of Libertarians roared with applause and started to chant “Ross.”

Despite his efforts to unify, not all attendees were swayed by Trump’s presence or proposals. A vocal segment of the crowd expressed their disapproval through boos and unruly behavior.

The president has had enough and said what needed to be said to the Libertarian Party.

“The Libertarian Party should nominate Trump for the President of the United States,” Trump announced.

“Only if you want to win. Maybe you don’t want to win,” he said. “Keep getting your 3% every four years.”

WATCH:

On Sunday, the Libertarian Party chose 38-year-old Chase Oliver as its 2024 presidential nominee.

An openly gay former Democrat who once supported Barack Obama, Oliver used his victory speech to rail against the U.S. “war machine” and demand an end to the “genocide in Gaza,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was eliminated from the Libertarian Party’s nomination during the initial round of voting on Sunday, garnering just 2.07% of the vote. Trump, who was a write-in candidate, received only 0.66% of the votes.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The reason I didn’t file paperwork for the Libertarian Nomination, which I would have absolutely gotten if I wanted it (as everyone could tell by the enthusiasm of the Crowd last night!), was the fact that, as the Republican Nominee, I am not allowed to have the Nomination of another Party. Regardless, I believe I will get a Majority of the Libertarian Votes.”

He continued, “Junior’ Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, who’s destroyed everything he’s touched, especially in New York and New England, and in particular, as it relates to the Cost and Practicality of Energy. He’s not a Libertarian. Only a FOOL would vote for him!”

Jim Hᴏft
