Trump Lawyer John Eastman Arrested in Phoenix on Charges Related to 2020 Alternate Electors Even Though He Had ZERO INVOLVEMENT in Arizona Litigation (VIDEO)

President Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman on Friday was arrested in Phoenix on conspiracy, fraud, forgery and other felony charges related to the 2020 Trump alternate electors plan even though he had ZERO communication with the Arizona electors!

Last month Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

A total of 18 people involved in the Arizona alternate electors plan were indicted by the Arizona grand jury last month.

Trump lawyers Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were indicted.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last month. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election. Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video announcing the charges. “I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.”

Eastman voluntarily surrendered to arrest and was booked and arraigned in Phoenix on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, fraud, forgery and other felony charges, the Arizona Sun Times reported.

John Eastman, flanked by his legal counsel, briefly spoke with reporters in Phoenix on Friday after he was arraigned.

“These charges should’ve never been brought. I pled not guilty. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona. Zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings. I’m confident that if the law is faithfully applied I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process,” Eastman said in a statement.

Pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman pleads ‘not guilty’ to Arizona charges⁰Many of the other 17 Trump allies who are accused of trying to overturn the state’s election results are expected to be arraigned next week. https://t.co/HT3BMY77rd pic.twitter.com/lgywq3pTJv — Yvonne Wingett Sanchez (@yvonnewingett) May 17, 2024

John Eastman was also previously indicted in Fulton County, Georgia in Fani Willis’ lawfare RICO case against Trump.

Last month Eastman was officially disbarred after a California leftist judge ruled he should have his law license stripped for challenging the 2020 election.