A Fired Up President Trump Cleverly Side-Steps Merchan’s Gag Order After Serial Liar Michael Cohen Testifies (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday afternoon addressed the media after serial liar Michael Cohen testified in the ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Convicted perjurer Michael Cohen took the witness stand on Monday in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush payment’ lawfare trial against Trump in New York City.

Michael Cohen played audio of a secret recording he took between himself and his then-client Donald Trump. Attorney-client privilege is a right for every American — except Donald Trump.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ transaction.

Cohen on Monday testified he paid Stormy Daniels from his own pocket. Cohen used a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to pay Stormy $130,000.

President Trump once again used a clever trick to side-step crooked judge Juan Merchan’s gag order. He quoted other people and read press clippings.

Trump quoted Senator JD Vance: “Uh, JD Vance, what’s going on in that courtroom is a threat to democracy and we cannot have a country where you get to prosecute your political opponent instead of persuading voters.”

Next up Trump quoted the Iowa Attorney General: “Let the American people decide who the next leader of the free world will be.”

Trump also boasted about the New York Times poll that shows he is leading Joe Biden in 5 key swing states.

WATCH: