Trump Casts Doubt on Biden’s 2024 Candidacy, Claims Biden Unlikely to Run in November Election

President Donald Trump expressed severe doubts about Joe Biden’s capability to serve, let alone run in the 2024 November presidential election.

Speaking on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show,” Trump launched a vehement attack on Biden’s mental acuity and leadership, suggesting that Biden is not only unfit to govern but also unlikely to be the Democratic contender this November.

Host John Catsimatidis discussed Biden’s foreign policy, saying, “We can’t take care of the whole world. I don’t understand what President Biden is doing and why he’s doing it.”

“He’s shot, and he doesn’t understand it either,” Trump said.

Trump suggested that Biden is merely a puppet in the hands of more radical elements within his administration.

he’s surrounded by a bunch of Marxists, a bunch of fascists, and they want to keep their jobs, and they want to destroy our country. But he has no clue, he doesn’t, if you look at him, he doesn’t know where he is,” Trump said.

Trump cast significant doubt over Biden’s participation in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “And I doubt he will even be running frankly, I just can’t even imagine it.”

Earlier this year, an article by New York Post legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams reported Barack and Michelle Obama are angling to replace Joe Biden with former First Lady Michelle as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee.

Adams reports Michelle Obama has surveyed “Dem biggies” about her potential candidacy and in 2022 reportedly told a gathering of CEOs in New York City she was running.

Adams reveals that a secret plan has emerged to throw Old Joe under the bus. She claims it comes from “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Per Adams, here is how the plot will work:

Around May, Biden announces he’s not running (even mentally). The so-called plot is that come the August convention, ­Michelle gets nominated. Next step, Hunter’s father — the temp — drops out just before that convention. For now, he still play-acts like he’s a real candidate.

According to ABC News, “Washington state has just joined Ohio and Alabama in signifying through election officials that President Joe Biden could be left off their general election ballots due to conflicts between the dates of the Democratic National Committee’s nominating convention and state ballot deadlines.”

“On Thursday, the director of elections at the office of Washington’s Secretary of State sent a letter — obtained by ABC News — to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, warning that the deadline for ballot certification under state law falls on Aug. 20, the day after the DNC convenes in Chicago to nominate their presidential and vice presidential selections. Stuart Holmes, the Director of Elections under Democratic Secretary Steve Hobbs, signaled that their office would make an exception for the party if they submit a provisional certification of nomination no later than Aug. 20, according to the letter,” the news outlet added.

However, Michelle Obama’s office confirmed to NBC News that she will not be running for president in 2024.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”