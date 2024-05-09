Trump Blasts Biden for Threatening Arms Embargo Against Israel If It Invades Rafah to Finish Off Hamas in Gaza

President Trump blasted Joe Biden in a Truth Social post early Thursday after Biden threatened to withhold offensive weapons (bombs and artillery shells) to Israel over Israel’s plans to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah to finish off Hamas in the terror group’s last stronghold. Biden is opposed to the military incursion by Israel because he says Palestinian civilians will be killed. Biden also confirmed that he has withheld a shipment of 2,000 lb. bombs to Israel.

Biden made his threat in an interview Wednesday with CNN’s Erin Burnett, “I’ve made it clear that if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically been used to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities…it’s just wrong. We’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells”. @potus tells me”

Biden also said, “I’ve made it clear to Bibi and the war cabinet: They’re not going to get our support, if in fact they go on these population centers.”

Trump posted in response, “Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza. Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive. Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them. Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III. Remember – this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House. But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

Biden and his national security team have been micro-managing Israel’s response to the October 7 attack by Hamas, forcing Israel to change tactics, relax embargoes and facilitate truckloads of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza that invariably gets stolen by Hamas. As the war enters its seventh month, Biden has become more concerned with losing support from the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party than in freeing American hostages held by Hamas since October 7, or in ensuring an Israeli victory.

Video clip posted by the RNC:

Longer clip posted by CNN:

Later Wednesday, a “senior administration official” spoke to Jewish Insider about Biden’s threat, “”A senior Biden administration official told JI after Biden’s interview that withholding the arms shipments does not mean Biden’s support for Israel’s security is no longer “ironclad.” Instead, the official argued that there is a distinction between the U.S. giving Israel access to defensive weapons versus offensive weapons — and that the bombs the U.S. is withholding are not needed for defensive purposes.” The Biden adviser: “It’s ironclad to Israel’s security, right, like, I mean, they need Iron Dome defense systems. You can argue that they don’t need a 2,000-pound unguided munition in order to defend themselves. He is drawing a distinction in the interview between defensive weapons, which he will always support, and some types of offensive weapons, for instance, the 500-pound, 1,000-pound unguided munitions that Israel would use in a Rafah operation if they decided to move forward with that.””

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing that a shipment of bombs to Israel was on hold over concerns about Palestinian civilians.

Biden was criticized by Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has emerged as a staunch supporter of Israel, “Hard disagree and deeply disappointing.”

Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg reported a sea change in support for Biden, “Fwiw. I’ve heard from a LOT of reliably anti-Trump people – I mean really, really, anti-Trump people – who have had it with Biden tonight. Anecdotal, to be sure. But very telling in my circle.”

More:

“Just talked to two family members who, after tonight, are likely to switch their vote from ‘None of the Above’ to ‘Trump’…even though they hate Trump. All because of Biden’s Israel position. The idiots in the West Wing have no idea what they have wrought…Both of these people live in Michigan, FWIW.”