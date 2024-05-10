Trans Man Charged with Cyberstalking Days After Threatening Governor Bill Lee and His Wife

A former student of Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) in Nashville was arrested on suspicion of cyberstalking days after publicly threatening Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his wife Maria Lee, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Tennessee.

McKenzie McClure, who also goes by the name Kalvin McClure, was taken into custody by federal agents after exhibiting troubling behavior on social media and leaving a disturbing voicemail for CPA on March 24, 2024. The voicemail led to the shutdown of two nearby schools the following day.

“In her voicemail to CPA in March, transcribed in the criminal complaint, McClure referenced Deadpool 2, a movie about a Marvel superhero where one of the characters returns to the orphanage where he was raised to kill the abusive headmaster,” The Tennessee Star reported.

WSMV later reported that the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) identified McClure as the person who sent the troubling message. However, the police chose not to arrest her at the time after determining that no direct threat had been made against the school.

The Department of Justice provided The Tennessee Star with court documents identifying McClure as a former CPA student.

Security footage also showed her on the CPA campus on February 25, 2024, roughly a month before she left the voicemail.

Fast forward, according to the criminal complaint filed against McClure on April 27, McClure threatened Governor Lee and his wife.

McClure posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account on April 25, “Also Bill Lee knows if he makes one wrong move it’s Joever [sic] for him and my 4th grade teacher… i.e., his WIFE.”

The complaint highlighted that McClure’s post was made “on the same day that Governor [sic] Lee, whose wife worked at CPA prior to April 2024, visited CPA’s campus…”

Following this post, McClure was arrested on April 29 and remains in federal custody.

Also Bill Lee knows if he makes one wrong move it’s Joever for him and my 4th grade teacher… i.e., his WIFE. — 009 (@KaiNumberNine) April 25, 2024

A review of McClure’s Facebook page shows that she identified herself as a “trans man” and goes by the name “Kalvin Amadeus Mikoledes.” In a Facebook post dated April 4, 2020, she wrote, “11 months on testosterone and I feel amazing!”

McClure remains in federal custody pending further legal proceedings.