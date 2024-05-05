Toxic Far-Left President of St. Louis Board of Alderman Megan Green Banned from WashU Campus After She Joined Pro-Hamas Protests and Refused to Leave the University Grounds

Last weekend on Saturday night St. Louis area Police wasted no time in quashing an anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St. Louis after the protesters marched onto the Washington University campus and refused to leave campus.

The Israel-bashing Marxists formed a line on campus and locked arms as the police approached them to break up their encampment.

As the young leftists were chanting, “Hold the line!” Police moved in and dragged them away by their feet.

Here is video from WashU campus of police breaking up the illegal protest.

Green Party candidate for president Jill Stein was arrested at the anti-Israel protest.


What does Gaza have to do with the green agenda?

St. Louis Alderman President Megan Green was also in the crowd and refused to leave campus.

Last week, following the protests, the far left St. Louis City official was reportedly suspended from her position at the university where she taught kids techniques of the radical left protest movements.

The protesters were trespassing at the university and asked to leave.

Following the illegal protests the President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman was suspended from her position at the university where she brainwashes kids on how to hate America and take down the system.

Megan Green, president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman, was suspended from her teaching job at Washington University after she participated in an illegal protest on campus.

KMOV reported:

100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested over the weekend, as Washington University states it will pursue trespassing charges for those who remained on campus Saturday after being asked to leave; and it appears one prominent protester that was not arrested has been punished by the school.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, who was not arrested, is an adjunct professor at the school but now says she’s being punished.

President Green was among the hundreds marching on campus. She told First Alert 4 she’s been put on administrative leave due to her presence on Saturday.

“It’s a very authoritarian, heavy-handed response,” said Green.

Green said she is now barred from the Washington University campus, as she says six other faculty members were put on administrative leave due to their presence on Saturday.

“I was able to teach my class via Zoom,” said Green.

