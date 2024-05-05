Toxic Far-Left President of St. Louis Board of Alderman Megan Green Banned from WashU Campus After She Joined Pro-Hamas Protests and Refused to Leave the University Grounds

Last weekend on Saturday night St. Louis area Police wasted no time in quashing an anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St. Louis after the protesters marched onto the Washington University campus and refused to leave campus.

The Israel-bashing Marxists formed a line on campus and locked arms as the police approached them to break up their encampment.

As the young leftists were chanting, “Hold the line!” Police moved in and dragged them away by their feet.

Here is video from WashU campus of police breaking up the illegal protest.

Via Catturd2

“Hold the line! Hold the line!” Lasted 5 seconds – lol. https://t.co/jYyxe2Wazd — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 28, 2024

Green Party candidate for president Jill Stein was arrested at the anti-Israel protest.



What does Gaza have to do with the green agenda?

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.

Video from @KallieECox pic.twitter.com/rkUYC9b5Qx — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) April 28, 2024

St. Louis Alderman President Megan Green was also in the crowd and refused to leave campus.

Last week, following the protests, the far left St. Louis City official was reportedly suspended from her position at the university where she taught kids techniques of the radical left protest movements.

St.Louis BOA President Megan Green leads protests. She was caught holding 2 teaching jobs at 2 St.Louis Colleges on how to be activists. The City pays her $90K a yr for a full time BOA Pres ! She was fired from Wash U. this week.

In retaliation for being fired, she set this up. pic.twitter.com/RD4E3ZlOJK — MAGA 100% ••American FREEDOM •#TRUMP (@0708America) May 4, 2024

The protesters were trespassing at the university and asked to leave.

Following the illegal protests the President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman was suspended from her position at the university where she brainwashes kids on how to hate America and take down the system.

KMOV reported: