‘TOO BUSY’: King Charles Snubs Prince Harry’s Presence in London and Will NOT Meet Him

Once upon a time, there was a British King called Charles who waited decades to ascend to the throne. When he finally did, his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, published a ‘memoir’ airing some of the family’s dirty laundry, and the writer of said book accused the King and the Princess of Wales of being racists. Both the elderly King and the Princess fell ill with Cancer right after this. The End.

While no, it was not the end, Prince Harry is now feeling the cold shoulder for his working against ‘The Firm’ – how the Senior Windsor Royals call themselves.

As we anticipated here, Prince Harry won’t meet King Charles during his current visit to Britain.

The monarch is ‘too busy’ to meet his own son, Harry’s spokesperson said.

Prince Harry is in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, a competition event that he founded for wounded and injured service men and women, both serving and veterans.

Reuters reported:

“The younger son of King Charles has only been back in Britain on a few occasions since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from official royal roles in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles where they live with their two young children.”

The two became estranged from the working Royals. Harry is barely on speaking terms with heir to the throne Prince William.

“Harry’s last publicized trip came in February when he made a flying visit to see his father for a quick reunion after Buckingham Palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with cancer.”

Addressing speculation that the King would meet him, a spokesperson for Harry denied it would happen.

“‘In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program’, the spokesperson said. ‘The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon’.”

Charles returned to public duties last week after his diagnosis for an unspecified form of cancer. The treatment is ongoing, but the King’s medical advisers allowed him to a gradual return to public engagements.

