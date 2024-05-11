THEY’RE PANICKING: California AG Prepares ‘Onslaught’ of Lawsuits to Stop Trump’s Second Term Agenda

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is preparing a litany of lawsuits in preparation for President Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Bonta is seeking to emulate the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, who left his role in Congress to run for Attorney General and to sue the Trump administration in a bid to uphold his agenda.

The report states:

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said he and his staff have been reviewing former President Trump’s second-term agenda in detail to prepare a potential onslaught of environmental, immigration and civil rights lawsuits in the event Trump defeats President Biden. … Bonta, a Democrat who is mulling a run for governor, said he has been reviewing the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, who filed more than 100 suits against Trump policies before leaving the office to become Biden’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta and his deputies are also looking closely at a document drafted by the Heritage Foundation, a Trump-aligned think tank, known as “Project 2025,” that offers a blueprint for Trump’s second-term policy goals. …