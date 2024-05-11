THEY’RE PANICKING: California AG Prepares ‘Onslaught’ of Lawsuits to Stop Trump’s Second Term Agenda

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is preparing a litany of lawsuits in preparation for President Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House.
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Bonta is seeking to emulate the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, who left his role in Congress to run for Attorney General and to sue the Trump administration in a bid to uphold his agenda.
The report states:
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said he and his staff have been reviewing former President Trump’s second-term agenda in detail to prepare a potential onslaught of environmental, immigration and civil rights lawsuits in the event Trump defeats President Biden.
…
Bonta, a Democrat who is mulling a run for governor, said he has been reviewing the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, who filed more than 100 suits against Trump policies before leaving the office to become Biden’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta and his deputies are also looking closely at a document drafted by the Heritage Foundation, a Trump-aligned think tank, known as “Project 2025,” that offers a blueprint for Trump’s second-term policy goals.…
Asked for comment on Bonta’s plans, Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said, “California liberals will try anything to spread their failed, fringe-left agenda far and wide, but they won’t stop President Trump from making America great again.”
With polls increasingly indicating that Trump is the favorite to win, leftists are panicking about the prospect of his implementing a more radical second-term agenda.
In a wide-ranging interview with TIME magazine last month, Trump outlined his planned agenda, which includes a mass deportation campaign of illegal aliens, gutting the deep state, and pardoning those involved in the January 6th protests.
The article, written from a Democratic perspective, states:
What emerged in two interviews with Trump, and conversations with more than a dozen of his closest advisers and confidants, were the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world.
To carry out a deportation operation designed to remove more than 11 million people from the country, Trump told me, he would be willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the U.S. military, both at the border and inland. He would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans. He would, at his personal discretion, withhold funds appropriated by Congress, according to top advisers. He would be willing to fire a U.S. Attorney who doesn’t carry out his order to prosecute someone, breaking with a tradition of independent law enforcement that dates from America’s founding.
He is weighing pardons for every one of his supporters accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 of whom have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury. He might not come to the aid of an attacked ally in Europe or Asia if he felt that country wasn’t paying enough for its own defense. He would gut the U.S. civil service, deploy the National Guard to American cities as he sees fit, close the White House pandemic-preparedness office, and staff his Administration with acolytes who back his false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.
This week, it was also reported that Trump would be open to sending covert assassination squads to Mexico in order to take out the leaders of major drug cartels responsible for flooding America with drugs, crime and illegal immigration.