Texas DPS Footage Shows Smugglers and Illegals Scaling Border Wall in New Mexico, Throwing Rocks, Bottles, Dirt at Border Patrol Agents (VIDEO)

Once again, Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS helicopter footage shows illegal aliens at the southern border next to Santa Teresa, New Mexico, earlier this week. A group of illegals were scaling the border wall, throwing rocks, bottles and dirt at border patrol agents. They also had a rope ladder which the agents were attempting to wrestle out of the hands of the illegal wall climbers.

Texas DPS and border patrol agents on the front lines are the ones suffering thanks to crooked Joe Biden’s open border policy with no concern for the safety of the agents, or for any American for that matter.

Watch:

Texas DPS has worked tirelessly to protect Texas and surrounding areas and keep them safe from illegal aliens. Last week they arrested 29 illegal aliens from a stash house in Webb County, Texas. One of them was a member of a dangerous gang called the “Tango Blast Gang.” They were handed over to the Border Patrol after they were arrested.

So far, Texas DPS under Operation Lone Star have found over 500 stash houses which housed over 4,900 illegal aliens in total.

Watch:

Earlier this month, Texas DPS released footage of an illegal alien plunging a truck into the Rio Grande and swimming back to Mexico to avoid capture.

Watch:

While Texas DPS and border patrol agents are doing what they can, the Biden regime is keeping the border intentionally open for a continual invasion. They are clearly not following the US Constitution which under Article IV, Section 4 gives them the responsibility to protect our nation from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

