Texas DPS Arrests 29 Illegal Aliens from Stash House, Including a Gang Member (VIDEO)

Although the Biden regime is doing everything to allow illegals to enter into the US, the Texas DPS is working hard to protect their own state.

Earlier this week, the Texas DPS arrested 29 illegal aliens from a stash house in Webb County, Texas. They were from Honduras and Mexico, 21 of them males, and 8 were females. One of those was a member of the “Tango Blast Gang.” DPS troopers handed over the illegals to the Border Patrol.

So far, Texas DPS under Operation Lone Star have found over 500 stash houses which housed over 4,900 illegal aliens in total.

Watch:

5/15: @TxDPS Criminal Investigations Division received information about a stash house in Webb County. DPS Special Agents and Troopers discovered 29 illegal immigrants,… pic.twitter.com/TRfs501YnD — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) May 18, 2024

Photo of Gang member from Texas DPS.

Earlier this month, Texas DPS released footage of an illegal alien plunging a truck into the Rio Grande and then swimming toward Mexico to avoid capture.

Biden’s open border policies have facilitated smuggling operations for cartels at the southern border in places like the Rio Grande. This is just one of numerous incidents that they deal with on a continual basis.

Watch:

BIDEN’S BORDER CHAOS: Texas DPS just released footage of a criminal plunging a truck into the Rio Grande River and fleeing to Mexico. Biden’s weakness is allowing Mexican cartels to develop “advanced” operations along the southern border. pic.twitter.com/7Vm9R4NRBs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2024

In April, the DPS recovered 23 illegal aliens concealed in a flatbed trailer.

Watch: