Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Slams Lawless Democrats and Political Persecution of Donald Trump, Vows to “Unleash Every Tool at My Disposal” to Fight This Attack on Americans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is no stranger to the Biden Regime’s lawfare and civil lawsuits to prevent Texas from securing the southern border, issued a statement yesterday condemning the Regime’s “third-world dictatorship” persecution of Donald Trump and vowing to “unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration.”

Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels in what is widely regarded as a rigged process.

“The corrupt Biden administration, an unhinged Judge and the deceitful Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General have conspired in a grotesque abuse of power, revealing their true agenda: to destroy our democracy and the Republic for which it stands,” said Paxton.

America’s political landscape was rocked by this attack on our freedoms last night.

We currently live in a country where elections are rigged, you can be sued or charged with a crime for questioning a rigged election, and the regime is convicting opposition leaders on bogus charges.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, in a united front, several Republican figures and lawmakers released strongly-worded comments to express their outrage and affirm their support for Trump.

If your GOP politicians have not yet issued a scathing rebuke of the rigged justice system and attempt to take down the leading candidate for President, you should reconsider your vote for them next election.

Elon Musk also tweeted his condemnation of the verdict, calling the charges “motivated by politics” that caused “great damage” to America’s legal system to his over 185 million followers on the X platform.

The statement from Ken Paxton reads,

Today is a dark and shameful day in American history. The corrupt Biden administration, an unhinged Judge and the deceitful Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General have conspired in a grotesque abuse of power, revealing their true agenda: to destroy our democracy and the Republic for which it stands. These cowardly, spineless political hacks have turned our justice system into a weapon, something you would expect in a third-world dictatorship, not the land of the free. From the beginning of this sham trial, I stood by President Trump, and my support for him is stronger than ever. As Attorney General of Texas, I will unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration. This verdict is an outright assault not only on President Trump but on every American who believes in justice and the rule of law. This is a battle of good versus evil and let me be clear: the political elite may think they’ve won this battle, but President Trump and the unstoppable MAGA movement will win the war. America will never be the same after today, but we will fight back harder than ever for the values and freedoms that define our nation. The American people know President Trump is innocent, and together, we will stand by him and prevail,” said Paxton.