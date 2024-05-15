Stormy Daniels’ Former Attorney Michael Avenatti SLAMS Michael Cohen from Behind Bars for Being a “Liar and Total Fraud”

Disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti, who has been imprisoned since February 2022 and was sentenced to an additional 14 years for stealing millions from clients—bringing his total sentence to 19 years without the possibility of parole—has tweeted from prison attacking another conman, Michael Cohen.
From his cell, Avenatti unleashed a barrage of accusations on Saturday. He challenged the public to question the fairness of being judged solely on the accusations of others, without an opportunity to defend oneself.
Avenatti wrote, “The next time you are accused of something by someone – a co-worker, neighbor, friend, significant other, stranger – ask yourself if it would be ok if only they were allowed to speak/accuse/antagonize while you were not allowed to respond to defend yourself. If your answer is no, then you too should be angered by Trump not being allowed to respond to Cohen’s & Daniels’ nonsense.”
But Avenatti didn’t stop there. Following Cohen’s testimony on Tuesday, he took to Twitter again to reaffirm his long-held view of Cohen as untrustworthy.
“Unlike many, I have been consistent for 6 years: Michael Cohen is a liar and a total fraud/narcissist who cares only about himself.”
“And let us not forget about Women for Cohen and the 700+ ridiculous posts he fabricated in an effort to paint himself as a brilliant attorney, sex symbol, etc. I guess he claims that was Trump’s fault too? Lololololol”
Last week’s tweets also saw Avenatti accusing Keith Davidson, another key witness in Trump’s trial, of lying and implicated Stormy Daniels in an extortion scheme against Trump in 2016.
“Keith Davidson is lying. After I confronted her w/ her own text msgs, Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she & Davidson had extorted Trump in Oct. 2016 – it was a shakedown. This was one of the many reasons I fired her as a client in Feb. 2019.”
Amidst this tirade, Avenatti also targeted his former client Stormy Daniels with allegations of fraud and falsification of business records. He recounted an interaction with producer Sarah Gibson, who approached him for participation in a documentary about Daniels. According to Avenatti, Gibson revealed a plan to secretly pay Daniels for the documentary while concealing the payments from Trump and his lawyers.
Read his statement below:
Will DA Bragg or Others Charge Stormy Daniels with Fraud and Falsification of Business Records?
Statement of Michael Avenatti – Last June, I was contacted by producer Sarah Gibson, who requested that l assist with a documentary about my former client Stormy Daniels (I had fired Daniels as a client in February 2019). On June 25, 2023, at 12:09 p.m. PT, I spoke with Ms. Gibson by phone, on a recorded line, and asked her a number of questions so I could determine whether I would agree to participate.
I was particularly interested in knowing whether the project was going to be legitimate and fair, or instead, a puff piece designed to put Daniels in a favorable light while ignoring facts and trashing me and Donald Trump. I wanted nothing to do with the project if it was the latter.
My first question to Ms. Gibson when we spoke was whether Daniels was being paid for the documentary. I asked this question because if she was being paid for the doc, it would be a clear indication to me that the project lacked integrity, would be one-sided, and controlled by Daniels.
Ms. Gibson told me that Daniels was being paid for the documentary, but that because she owed Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars from a judgment Trump was trying to collect from Daniels, they – Daniels, Gibson and others – had come up with a plan that would allow Daniels to be secretly paid, while at the same time keeping the payments) from Trump and his attorneys.
Among other things, she told me that they had fictionally “optioned” the rights to Daniels’ book and then routed the money Daniels demanded through a fabricated “trust” that had been set-up in the name of Daniels’ daughter – all to hide the money from Trump and avoid paying the judgment.
To say that I was shocked when I was told this would be an understatement. A woman I had never met or spoken to before was admitting to me, on a recorded line, that Daniels, she and others had engaged in multiple overt criminal acts (state and federal), including falsification of business records, wire fraud, and fraudulent transfers, all in an effort to defraud Trump and avoid paying him what he was legally due. Due to the fraud, I declined to participate in the documentary.
If what Ms. Gibson told me on the recorded line is true – and there is every reason to believe it is – how can DA Bragg possibly rely on the testimony of Daniels, who is herself guilty of fraud and recently falsifying business records to cover-up a crime (i.e. fraudulent transfer and wire fraud)? Further, will DA Bragg or others be promptly filing criminal charges against Daniels or others involved in this scheme?