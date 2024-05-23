Soros-Backed Media Matters Lays Off a Dozen Employees as Staffers Blame ‘Far-Right Billionaires’

The far-left media watchdog Media Matters for America (MMFA) is laying off around a dozen staff as the organization faces a series of federal probes and defamation lawsuits.

MMFA’s explicit goal is to try and “expose” conservative media organizations such as The Gateway Pundit and strip them of their platforms and advertising revenue.

Staffers took to the X platform on Thursday to confirm they had been let go, with one seemingly blaming Musk for her dismissal.

“Bad News: I’ve been laid off from @mmfa, along with a dozen colleagues. There’s a reason far-right billionaires attack Media Matters with armies of lawyers: They know how effective our work is, and it terrifies them (him),” wrote employee Kat Abughazaleh in an obvious reference to Musk.

“After nearly four years of working at media matters, I got laid off,” added another staffer. “So if anyone is looking for researchers with video experience, drop a line.”

“Got laid off, lmk who wants research done,” added researcher Brendan Karet. “On the plus side, no more listening to the dumbest dogshit on earth everyday.”

“Journalism milestone achieved (got laid off),” wrote former writer Bobby Lewis.

Jared Holt, a prominent left-wing researcher, urged other organizations to scoop up those who had been let go.

Although there is no evidence the layoffs are directly linked to Elon Musk or the ongoing investigations, one can safely assume that they have not helped the organization’s financial position.

Last November, Musk filed a defamation lawsuit against MMFA in federal court in November, accusing them of manipulating images to show advertisements from major corporations alongside posts from white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Attorney General filed a separate lawsuit last December for engaging in fraudulent business practices and refusing to cooperate with an ongoing investigation.