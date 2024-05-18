Socialist Member of Chicago City Council Thinks the Idea of Punishing Criminals is ‘Racist’ and Calls America a ‘Garbage Society’

Rossana Rodriguez, a self-described socialist serving on Chicago’s city council, believes the idea of punishing criminals is racist.

What does she think should be done with rapists and murderers? Summer camp?

When you look at the breakdown of law and order in cities across the United States, remember that the chaos is being driven by people like this. They are the problem.

FOX News reports:

A socialist member of Chicago’s city council believes that the idea of using police to ensure safe streets and punishing criminals is “racist” while calling America a “garbage society.”

Rossana Rodriguez is an alderwoman on Chicago’s city council who supports defunding the police and caucuses with the Democratic Socialists. The alderwoman, who explicitly calls for “critical race theory” to be taught to children, is also involved in the council’s Education and Child Development committee.

The alderwoman repeatedly blasts American society in her frequent social media tirades.

According to the councilmember, America is “a garbage society” and “a White supremacist society and system” that “favors White people.” Rodriguez believes that “White people are ahead in the game” in comparison to minority groups…

“When we say #DefundThePolice we mean developing alternatives to racist punishment and brutality. This work has been around for a while and it’s a great tool to rethink our ideas of what public safety should look like,” Rodrigues said in response to a post about “police abolition” in 2020.

Here is Rodriguez pictured wearing a shirt that says ‘eat the rich.’

She seems charming, doesn’t she?

Can Chicago just start sending all the criminals to her house?

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

