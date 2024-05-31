Sharika Soal: Mayor Eric Adams Was Right; Releasing Criminals Back Into Communities Is Destroying The Foundation Of America

Mayor Eric Adams was right.

Mayor Eric Adams appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show in 2022 and told the host that he felt the current bail system was a catch-and-release failure.

He stated, ” This catch, repeat, release system is just destroying the foundation of our country.” he then goes even deeper to say that the current system is why Democrats are losing black and brown voters in mass.

We cannot talk our way out of this. We have to be real about what people are facing in the streets.”

When we look at the state of New York just a little over two years later, nothing has changed, and I would confidently say that things have gotten worse.

WANTED-ASSAULT: in front of 995 Simpson Street #Bronx @NYPD41PCT On 5/22/24 at approx. 10:30 PM. The suspect discharged a firearm striking the victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/C5MZhXZInN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 23, 2024

Outside of media that caters to celebrity news and their Democrat donors, it is now almost impossible to scroll any news timeline without seeing a black or brown mugshot.

Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs turns himself in on animal cruelty charges as hookah lounge conspiracy theory swirls https://t.co/auzY62PWE8 pic.twitter.com/fCAUvuU4u6 — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2024

Aside from the mugshots revealing that white supremacy isn’t the cause of crime in black and brown communities, most of these crimes include sexual harassment and violent assaults from a repeat offender.

A Border Belt Independent report from February went into great detail about what “bail reform” is doing to law enforcement after a man who was charged with murder was released on bond.

The practice of allowing murder suspects to post bail has been a source of debate across the country and in Robeson County, which has the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. At least six of the roughly 66 people who were charged with first- or second-degree murder in 2023 in cases investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were out on pre-trial release as of mid-January, an analysis by the Border Belt Independent shows. At least six of the roughly 66 people who were charged with first- or second-degree murder in 2023 in cases investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were out on pre-trial release as of mid-January, an analysis by the Border Belt Independent shows. Locklear made bond for a robbery committed in March of 2022 and was released in May of 2023 for the November 2022 first-degree murder charges. Locklear was one of three arrested after a Red Springs man was found dead in a ditch on Nov. 29, 2022.

Law enforcement aren’t the only people dealing with the fallout of bail reform for violent criminals. American voters are starting to realize trying to save people based on their skin tone or financial status is creating a world where criminals who should be behind bars are now free to kill or assault their loved ones.

Just last week, former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed while trying to stop robbers who were trying to steal parts of his car. The actor’s fiancee took to social media to express her frustration and grief at the reality that criminals who should be behind bars are causing people to lose their lives.

Heartbreak in L.A.: Johnny Wactor’s Fiancée Speaks Out After Tragic Loss In a heartbreaking turn of events, the fiancée of actor Johnny Wactor has broken her silence after his tragic death in Los Angeles. The former fiancée, who remains unnamed, tearfully addressed the media,… pic.twitter.com/Co8cYDdgxz — Off Topic Show (@OffTopicShow2) May 28, 2024

All in the name of fighting racism.

It’s time to wake up. This is not sustainable for the country’s foundation, and if we do not push harder for change, it will not end well.

WATCH: