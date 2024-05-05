Senator Marco Rubio Says Foreign Students Who Support Hamas Should Have Their Visas Revoked (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Marco Rubio was on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream earlier Sunday to discuss a few topics including the pro-Hamas agitators on college campuses.

The Florida Senator called for the visas of foreign students who support Hamas to be revoked.

“If you are on the streets of the United States you are here as a visitor on a visa. Ok, you are not an American, you are here on a visa. You are here to teach or, you are here to go to school and you are out there and are chanting on behalf of Hamas and Hezbollah and these terrorist groups who by the way also hate America, we should revoke your visa,” Rubio said.

“There’s a bunch of Democratic donors, major Democratic donors who are behind the groups that are funding all this,” Rubio continued.

“They are committing acts of violence, not just acts of anti-Semitism, acts of violence, of vandalism, threatening people,” Rubio continued.

Senator @marcorubio calls for foreign students supporting Hamas to have their visa revoked.

Numerous college campuses have been overwhelmed by these well-organized and well-funded groups of pro-Hamas thugs. They even built a wall around the area where they were protesting at UCLA.

Last week police took action and cleared out encampments at UCLA with riot gear.

#UCLA: In a lightning-fast strike, law enforcement launched its second offensive, blasting through the Hamas terrorist perimeter and sending the terrorists reeling as command posts were reduced to rubble.

