Sen. JD Vance Joins Trump at New York Hush Money Trial — Here Are Some of His Observations

As former President Donald Trump faces trial over alleged hush money payments, Republican support is visible, with high-profile lawmakers arriving in New York to stand with him.

On Monday, Trump’s cohort included notable figures such as Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who is also rumored to be Trump’s vice president contender, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), representing parts of New York City.

Outside the courthouse, Vance vocally criticized the proceedings, telling reporters, “To the American voters watching this, your chance to voice opposition against what he called a ‘sham prosecution’ and to reaffirm that ‘the American people elect their President, not corrupt DNC prosecutors’, comes in November when you vote for Donald Trump,” Vance said.

WATCH:

“To the American voters who are watching this, the one opportunity you get to speak up against this sham prosecution and to say the American people elect their President, not corrupt DNC prosecutors is to vote for Donald Trump in November.” – @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/KQtzk4LzJo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2024

Within the courtroom, the trio of lawmakers was positioned in the gallery’s second row, a mere 10 feet behind Trump, showcasing their support, according to The Hill.

Convicted perjurer Michael Cohen, a central figure in the case, is set to testify against Trump today.

Sen. Vance shared several observations inside the “dingy” courthouse:

At Trump trial today. Some observations: 1) We started in Trump Tower with a beautiful view of Central Park. Then you come to a dingy court house with people like Alvin Bragg. They prevent his supporters from getting too close to the court house, and they prevent his friends from standing too close to him. The president is expected to sit here for six weeks to listen to the Michael Cohens of the world. I’m now convinced the main goal of this trial is psychological torture. But Trump is in great spirits. 2) We’ve seen a couple mask wearers. [Sen. Tommy Tuberville] turns to me and says “looks like we forgot our masks.” 3) I saw a media report a few days ago that Trump looked like he was falling asleep or bored or something. The obvious narrative they’re trying to sell is “yeah Biden is mentally unfit but this other guy is bad too.” It’s an absurd narrative. I’m 39 years old and I’ve been here for 26 minutes and I’m about to fall asleep, 4) Cohen can’t remember how old his son is or how old he was when he started to work for Trump but I’m sure he remembers extremely small details from years ago! 5) Michael Cohen admitting he secretly recorded his employer. Just totally normal conduct, right? The best part is he said he did it only once and only for Trump’s benefit. A standup guy!

A 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyers admitting Trump knew nothing about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ transaction re-emerged this year as the judge set the trial date.

Last year the Daily Mail obtained a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer stating Cohen used his own personal money to pay Porn Star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The letter also states that the Trump Org nor the Trump campaign reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

This directly contradicts Cohen’s testimony – not surprising given Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer.