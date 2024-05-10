Secret Service Investigates Maine Veteran After Allegedly Joking About Biden Wearing ‘Depends’

According to recent revelations obtained exclusively by The Daily Signal, the Secret Service launched an investigation into a Maine man, an Army veteran displaying an “unusual interest” in the Biden family.

The investigation, led by now-retired Secret Service agent John Mazza, was launched in July 2022 after the man made comments on Twitter that were deemed ‘concerning.’

The Secret Service opened a “preliminary protective intelligence investigation” targeting the veteran based on one or more of his Twitter posts.

According to the documents obtained by The Daily Signal, the Secret Service was concerned because this person, whose identity was initially unknown to the agency, “posted statements of unusual interest towards the Biden Family.”

One of the man’s posts that caught the agency’s attention suggested, apparently jokingly, that he planned to “invade the White House and get pics of Biden in his ‘Depends,'” referring to a brand of adult diapers.

However, the Secret Service did not identify any actual threats of violence against the president or his family in the man’s social media activity. Instead, his comments appeared to be in the form of jokes and criticism of the Biden family.

Despite finding no credible threats from the man, the Secret Service extended its investigation beyond the preliminary stage, according to the news outlet.

“Eventually, the Secret Service sought the results of an interview with the Maine man, a photo of him, more results from corroborating interviews, investigative notes, and two different official forms used by the agency. It is not clear whether the Secret Service ever interviewed the Army veteran or conducted the corroborating interviews,” according to The Daily Signal.

Interestingly, the contact information for the lead investigator, John Mazza, was found in the contact files on Hunter Biden’s notorious abandoned laptop.

Mazza, who is now retired, was previously assigned to the Secret Service division that provides protection to the vice president, the position Biden held from 2009 to 2017, as well as some of the vice president’s family members.

The presence of Mazza’s contact information on Hunter Biden’s laptop has raised questions about the potential connections between the Secret Service and the Biden family. A former Secret Service agent interviewed by The Daily Signal described the situation as “extremely irregular.”

For more detailed information, you can view the full report here.