San Diego Sector of Southern Border Reaches Top Spot for Illegal Crossings Since 1990s

Joe Biden’s America.

Congratulations to California for now being the top spot for illegals to cross into the United States since the 1990s.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has incentivized illegals to come to California as he continues to offer free health care to illegal aliens.

And in what is surely just a coincidence, the San Diego Border Patrol sector has now surged to the #1 spot for illegal crossings along the southern border for the first time since the 90s. Roll out the red carpet, and they will come, as NYC found out with the luxury hotels. https://t.co/CYeQo8Gv59 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2024

Instead of taking action to close the border gaps in the San Diego sector, it is kept intentionally open for illegals to flood the Golden State.

In April, border crossings were already surging with over 6,400 crossings in just two days. San Diego sector had the highest with 1,500 illegal crossings for two days in a row.

Since Texas has taken action to lock down their border, a lot of illegals have been entering through San Diego. There has also been an increase of Chinese illegals crossing the border.

To make matters even worse, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has continued to dodge responsibility for the open border.

Back in February, Secretary Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press” and took zero responsibility for the Federal Government’s role in protecting our country from invasion.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The Federal Government has a Constitutional responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution to protect from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

A shocking 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have invaded the United States under the Biden regime in the last 3 years.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.