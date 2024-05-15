Rosie O’Donnell and Other Hollywood Harpies Appeal to DOCTOR Jill Biden to Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza (VIDEO)

Rosie O’Donnell and some of her liberal Hollywood galpals are appealing to Doctor Jill Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Do they not realize that a ceasefire was in place on October 7th? Would they be calling for a ceasefire if Hamas was winning in this conflict?

Also, why are they appealing to Jill Biden? What power does she have in foreign policy, or anything for that matter?

Hot Air reports:

Cringe: Celebs Sent Mother’s Day Message to Jill Biden Stop the genocide, Jill. Stop the genocide. Some celebrities put together a Mother’s Day message for Jill Biden. They went over President Biden’s head and spoke directly to the person in charge – the first lady. The idiotic elites want a permanent ceasefire immediately. Are they aware that there was a ceasefire in place on October 7, 2023? It doesn’t matter. They are antisemites who aren’t interested in truth or reality. They chose to let their anti-Israel freak flags fly. What better day than Mother’s Day to deliver their message? The video featured The Gilded Age co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox, comedian and Babes actress Ilana Glazer, American playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), comedian and TV producer Rosie O’Donnell and several other women from the famed entertainment industry. The Sex and the City star posted the star-studded appeal to the First Lady of the United States on X/Twitter on Mother’s Day. Also, tagging the Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who’s been avidly speaking for the Gaza cause, the aforementioned celebrities shared the video message on Instagram.

Here’s the video, if you can get through it.

This is hilarious. Celebrities, in a video title "A Message To Dr Jill Biden," beg First Lady Jill Biden to tell her husband President Joe Biden to end the war against Hamas. More shameless antisemitism from Hollywood led by Rosie O'Donnell. pic.twitter.com/8Z84XUIe0g — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 14, 2024

Is it awful that some civilians are getting killed in Gaza? Yes. But guess what… That’s how wars work and this is a war.

A war that was started by Hamas, not Israel.