Rose Unplugged is Joined by Americans For Prosperity: National Security Issues Are Also Economic Issues (AUDIO)

Jordan Fischetti and Emily Greene, with Americans for Prosperity, joined Rose Unplugged to discuss Bidenomics: Bidenomics is Bad Economics
National security issues are also economic issues.
AUDIO:
Check out the petition and get involved at the border: Americansforprosperity.org
and https://www.bidenomics.com for more information on bad economics.
Please follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble by clicking here.
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!