Republican Senator Mike Lee Discusses Bill That Would Require Proof of US Citizenship to Register to Vote (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Mike Lee was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the SAVE Act, a congressional bill that would require proof of US citizenship to register to vote.

“Under Federal law, only citizens are allowed to vote in Federal elections. Here’s the tragic thing Maria, over the last 3, 3 and a half years, since the Biden administration has been in power, they have let in about 12 million illegal aliens,” Senator Lee said.

“The Supreme Court has interpreted it as prohibiting those at the state level who register people to vote from requiring the production of evidence of documents proving citizenship,” Senator Lee continued.

“What that means is that a person can fill out a form as long as they check the right box and sign their name, and are willing to lie, they can vote in Federal elections even if they are not citizens and they couldn’t prove it because they’re not citizens. The SAVE act would fix that loophole. It would make sure that actually, it is going to be American citizens voting in Federal elections,” Senator Lee continued.

Senator Mike Lee’s concern for illegals and non-citizens voting is not unfounded. Under the Biden regime in the last 3 plus years, a shocking 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have invaded the United States.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Joe Biden himself even referred to illegal aliens as “voters.” The quicker the left can “legitimize” illegals to vote, the closer they will be to stealing another election.

The coordinated effort is most evident with the Department of Homeland Security ran by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Since the Biden regime was installed in 2021, he has intentionally kept the border open and refuses to take responsibility for the millions of illegals that have entered the US.

In February, Secretary Mayorkas was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and clearly indicated that he was not responsible for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

