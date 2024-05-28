REPORT: Joe Biden Turning to Bill and Hillary Clinton for Help With Fundraising

Joe Biden must be getting hard up for cash. He is turning to his old pals Bill and Hillary Clinton to help him raise funds with an event in Virginia.

If there’s one thing the Clintons are good at, it’s fleecing the public for money.

This is just a reminder that Biden can’t do this on his own. Last month, he did a fundraiser with Bill Clinton and Obama which was hosted by left wing hack Stephen Colbert. Biden needs all this help.

Axios reported:

Scoop: Bill and Hillary Clinton to headline Virginia fundraiser for Biden President Biden and former President Clinton will team up for a mega fundraiser inside the Beltway in late June, hosted by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The event will be the third iteration of a successful fundraising formula that includes an evening with two (or three) Democratic presidents for the price of one. – Scheduled for June 18, it follows the “three president” extravaganza in New York in April and a planned event with Biden, Clinton and former President Obama in mid-June in Los Angeles, hosted by George Clooney. The New York event brought in $26 million for Biden’s re-election effort. – In addition to Biden and Clinton, First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also attend, according to people familiar with the matter. – McAuliffe, a former DNC chairman and longtime confidant of both presidents, will host the fundraiser at his home in McLean, Virginia. Organizers are planning a two-tiered event, with a reception, followed by a more exclusive — and expensive — dinner to hoover up big-dollar contributions in the D.C. area.

It’s all so predictable, isn’t it?