REPORT: Democrats in ‘Panic Mode’ Over Gaza Protests Pushing the Country to the Right

Democrats are reportedly in a panic over the Gaza protests because they think the images of campus takeovers are pushing Americans to the right.

They have good reasons to be panicked. Trump is already leading in almost every swing state and one of the reasons is because the country is sick and tired of the antics of the radical left.

Joe Biden’s total silence and lack of action is only going to make things worse for them.

Axios reported:

Democrats enter panic mode as Gaza protests erupt House and Senate Democrats’ anxiety is spiking as pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses around the country kick into overdrive. Why it matters: The protests are fueling a volatile political dynamic sparked by the Oct. 7 attack and the Israel-Hamas war just as the 2024 election comes into view. “The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it’s going to be for the election overall,” one House Democrat told Axios.

The demonstrations, the lawmaker warned, are “bringing out [the public’s] most conservative side.” Driving the news: In the last 24 hours, protests on college campuses from New York to California have escalated in severity… What they’re saying: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition acknowledged many Democrats “have been, kind of, holding back” on weighing in on the protests.

Rick Moran comments at PJ Media:

Democrats are in full hand-wringing mode over the anti-Israel protests on campus. The louder the protesters scream about “Free Palestine,” the more nervous the Democrats become. They know that there aren’t many potential Donald Trump voters yelling antisemitic epithets at Jewish students from “Gaza Liberation Zones.” These were Joe Biden voters in 2020 and may yet be again. In fact, as close a race as the 2024 presidential race is going to be. Biden is going to need these antisemites to win. As much as Democrats want to sympathize with the pro-Hamas protesters, they know they have to walk a fine line.

The Democrats created this monster, but they can’t control it and they can’t survive without it.

It’s a perfect storm for them.