Report: CIA Director Bill Burns Gave Hamas Terrorists a Guarantee Before Biden Regime Cut Military Aid to Israel – Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire that Makes NO MENTION of Hostages

Top Israeli reporter Caroline Glick tweeted out on Saturday that CIA Director Burns gave Hamas the guarantee that the US will force Israel into a ceasefire with the Gaza terrorists.

Caroline Glick: According to all of the media reports, CIA Director Bill Burns gave Hamas a guarantee that the U.S. will force Israel to accept a permanent ceasefire. This means that the Biden administration has totally abandoned Israel. It’s using the hostage talks to force Israel to surrender to Hamas.

Then on Sunday news broke that the Biden administration cut off ammunition supplies to Israel as they attempt to appease the growing anger among the left of the Democratic Party over America’s support for the war against Hamas.

For the record, this act by the the Biden administration is clearly illegal. According to Bonnie Glick - It’s a violation of the Impoundment Control Act. Tying the hands of the IDF when they need munitions, appropriated by Congress, to end the war is against the law.

Once again, the Biden regime is trampling the law to get their way. This time, the people of Israel are collateral damage.

UPDATE: Hamas on Monday agreed to a ceasefire with Israel - but there was no mention of the remaining hostages.  There are at least 100 hostages Hamas is holding in Israel. Many suspect they may already be dead.

The ceasefire deal gives NOTHING to Israel.

Joe Biden is only extending the life of Hamas and more Jews will die.  Biden does not care about Israeli lives.

