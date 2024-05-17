Report: 39 Secret Service Agents Demand Investigation into Biden’s Marxist DEI Policies Following Unusual Assault by Female Agent on Male Superior

Over three dozen agents from the U.S. Secret Service have called for an urgent congressional investigation into Joe Biden’s Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Tampa Press reported.

These policies are undermining the agency’s effectiveness and posing a potential threat to national security, according to a petition that surfaced last week.

The petition, endorsed by at least 39 agents, was highlighted by Bloomberg White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs on social media. It specifically calls out the administration’s DEI policies, suggesting they may be responsible for a string of incidents that reveal a concerning drop in operational readiness and possible bias in disciplinary practices.

“There’s a petition circulating inside the US Secret Service that flags concerns about “a number of recent Secret Service incidents indicative of inadequate training,” a double standard in disciplinary actions, and a vulnerability “to potential insider threats” that could pose a risk to US nat sec. It was first shared Monday, I’m told, and has 39 signatures so far. Aim is to call for a congressional investigation, petition says,” Jacobs wrote.

According to RealClear Politics, the petition was launched after a disturbing incident involving Michelle Herczeg, a female Secret Service agent assigned to Kamala Harris, who reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with her male superior at Joint Base Andrews last month.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Herczeg began acting aggressively, speaking gibberish and shouting incoherently at other agents while they were near the lounge at JBA.

Herczeg reportedly threw menstrual pads at another agent before getting into a brawl a JBA.

RealClearPolitics reported that Herczeg grabbed a male agent’s personal cell phone and began deleting apps on it before she completely melted down.

Agent Herczeg had to be physically restrained and her firearm was taken away from her. She was handcuffed and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Herczeg then chest-bumped and shoved her superior, then tackled him and punched him. The agents involved in restraining Herczeg were especially concerned because she still had her gun in the holster. They wrestled her to the ground, took the gun from her, cuffed her, and then removed her from the terminal,” RealClearPolitics reported.

One other agent was also hospitalized. A major DEI fail.

In response to the unfolding scandal, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi was quick to defend the agency’s diversity policies.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Guglielmi claimed that the Secret Service prides itself on its diverse workforce, which he argued enhances the agency’s effectiveness.

“It’s evident that this anonymous petitioner does not embody the U.S. Secret Service’s values of service over self,” Guglielmi said.

“Our agency is comprised of talented professionals from various walks of life who are dedicated to safeguarding the continuity of the presidency and the U.S. financial system. Our strength comes from our diversity, in the knowledge, skills, experience, and perspective each employee brings,” Guglielmi added.

“Our people are exceptional, and we are incredibly proud to call them members of the U.S. Secret Service.”