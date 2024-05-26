Repeat of 2020? Joe Biden on Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death Calls on His Far-Left Supporters to “Act in His Memory”

Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the death of George Floyd, who died four years ago during an arrest with a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in his system, according to a medical examiner who examined his death.

“Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death,” said Joe “you ain’t black” Biden. It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Kleagle Robert Byrd and even delivered a eulogy at his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

“He changed the world,” Biden continued. “Now, let’s act in his memory.”

George Floyd should be alive. He deserved so much more. Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death. He changed the world. Now, let’s act in his memory. pic.twitter.com/uPSCkxFMRs — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2024

Biden got destroyed on X with more comments than retweets or likes.

Former Congressman Madison Cawrthorn responded with fire, noting that Floyd was not murdered, but under Joe Biden’s watch, Laken Riley was.

Another X user noted that Missouri police officer David Dorn was murdered by BLM rioters in the name of George Floyd.

David Dorn didn’t get gold caskets. David was murdered over the George Floyd riots trying to protect a store. You never said his name. He should be celebrated this memorial day. https://t.co/a2MFUjZpwj — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 25, 2024

Read more comments here.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, died while in police custody. Video footage showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. This led to widespread rioting and looting across the United States under the “Black Lives Matter” banner in the summer before the rigged 2020 election.

It can be recalled that the BLM mobs caused billions of dollars in damage across the nation, killed or injured over 700 police officers in their riots, and captured the attention of the nation watching in fear as Democrats rigged the election. Democrats incited the Black Lives Matter mobs for months as they destroyed communities across the country.

Is this what Joe Biden means when he calls on his Democrat goons to act in George Floyd’s memory?

As the Fake News Media fails to report, The medical examiner who examined George Floyd’s death believed that Floyd had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system when he died.

Among documents that were later discovered, Amy Sweasy, a top prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota, discussed a crucial conversation she had with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker the day after Floyd’s death.

Dr. Baker reportedly said that there were “no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.”

This point is critical because it directly challenges the mainstream narrative that George Floyd was “murdered” due to asphyxiation from the knee-to-neck restraint.

George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered. He died instead of what we used to call natural causes, which in his case would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentanyl that was in his system on his final day. So this was not a killing, it was yet another narcotics OD in a country that records more than 100,000 of them every year. The medical examiner clearly understood that and, in fact, articulated it,” Tucker Carlson said in a podcast late last year.

However, Derek Chauvin, who pled guilty to federal charges in the 2020 death of 46-year-old George Floyd, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison. He was later stabbed 22 times and murdered by former FBI informant John Turscak while incarcerated.