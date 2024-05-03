Rattled Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Runs From Reporters When Asked About Allegedly Pressuring Slain Police Officer’s Family to Attend Funeral

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson ran from reporters who wanted answers about reports that his administration is pressuring the family of slain Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca to let the Mayor attend his funeral.

Officer Huesca was killed on April 21 as he returned home from his shift, dressed in uniform, during an alleged carjacking.

According to officials, Huesca shot more than ten times.

ABC News reports that Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was arrested after a 10-day manhunt and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and possession of a stolen firearm.

While reporters tried to ask Johnson about the allegations regarding the funeral, NBC Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern reported that the Mayor refused to answer questions and ran away.

Ahern shouted to a rattled and fleeing Johnson, “Mister Mayor, why do you have to run from us, Mr. Mayor?”

Watch:

Mayor refused to take questions earlier today. Here’s what happened. ⁦@nbcchicago⁩

More tonight 5p and 6p pic.twitter.com/0wgG84mgJs — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 2, 2024

Intrepid Chicago reporter John Kass reports:

According to reporting by Fran Spielman of the Sun Times, Johnson’s team tried to push the mourning Huesca family into inviting him to the funeral of the slain officer. I’ve never seen anything so despicable in Chicago politics and most of you know I’ve seen a lot. If there’s anything lower than that, it’s running away like a whipped dog when you get caught. He has a coward’s built-in excuse though, he might say Huesca’s mother didn’t understand the bad Spanish of his police officials and aides who initially tried to intimidate her by insisting he had to attend her son’s funeral, that it was mandatory. That it was all lost in translation. He’s craven enough, with his panic attacks, to try it. And he’ll always play the race card if it doesn’t work. “At one point, there was an implication that the honors funeral is tied to the mayor’s attendance,” the Sun Times quoted John Catanzara, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “That was the guilt trip that we’re laying on this family.”

Ultimately, Johnson did not attend the funeral but tried to joke about his disgraceful and cowardly behavior.