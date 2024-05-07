Rapper Macklemore Releases Anti-Israel Song, Criticizes Biden and Declares He Won’t Vote for Him in Upcoming Election: “Blood is on Your Hands, Biden. We Can See it All”

The leftists are now beginning to eat their own.

Rapper Macklemore, best known for his hit “Thrift Shop,” has released a new pro-Palestine/Hamas song on his social media account, “Hind’s Hall,” in which he harshly blasted Joe Biden for his failed foreign policy and vowing to sit out the vote in the next election.

The song, titled “Hind’s Hall,” is a tribute to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza. It references a recent protest at Columbia University, where the pro-Hamas protesters, who have been staging a campus ‘occupy protest’ against Israel and the United States, smashed windows and stormed the Hamilton building. They then hung a banner over the facade of Hamilton Hall, which reads as “Hind’s Hall.”

The Jerusalem Post reported:

“Block the barricade until Palestine is free,” he sings. As he praises the protesters, he makes sure to mention that there are Jews among them and asserts that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, as well as accusing Israel of genocide, apartheid, and colonization. The song video combines footage of the demonstrations with news clips from Gaza, where students all over the US have chanted to “globalize the Intifada” and “Burn down Tel Aviv,” as well as threatening that the October 7 massacre by Hamas in which 1,200 people were killed in Israel, and 250 people from all around the world and from many religions were kidnapped into Gaza, will be repeated. The video also includes images from anti-police protests in the US and he doesn’t neglect to repeat calls made a few years ago in America to “F**k the police.” Among the groups he disparages are AIPAC and CUFI (Christians United for Israel). Politicians shown as he sings lines meant to put them in a negative light include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Senator Mitch McConnell, and George Latimer, who is running against anti-Israel “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman. But the main agenda expressed in the song is against US President Joe Biden, about whom he sings, “The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all/And f**k no, I’m not voting for you in the fall.”

WATCH: (Warning: Explicit Language)

HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/QqZEKmzwZI — Macklemore (@macklemore) May 6, 2024

This isn’t the first time Macklemore has found himself at the center of controversy. In 2014, the rapper performed “Thrift Shop” in Seattle wearing a costume resembling a Nazi caricature of a Jewish man, featuring a dark wig, long beard, and fake hooked nose. After initially denying the costume was offensive, he eventually apologized.

“The character I dressed up as on Friday had no intended cultural identity or background. I wasn’t attempting to mimic any culture, nor resemble one. A “Jewish stereotype” never crossed my mind. My intention was to dress up and surprise the people at the show with a random costume and nothing more. Thus, it was surprising and disappointing that the images of a disguise were sensationalized leading to the immediate assertion that my costume was anti-Semetic [sic]. I acknowledge how the costume could, within a context of stereotyping, be ascribed to a Jewish caricature. I am here to say that it was absolutely not my intention, and unfortunately at the time I did not foresee the costume to be viewed in such regard.”

Former Litigator Viva Frei weighed in and wrote, “The dude who sponsored golf, Adidas, and ESPN, and apologized for wearing an antisemitic costume, is now doing this. Looks like you found your latest best paying sponsor.”